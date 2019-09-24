Bill Belichick has a theory for why Bills have such 'intense' crowds

Bill Belichick will talk up any opponent he faces, regardless of how terrible they are.

And that includes pumping the tires of their fans.

So, with the New England Patriots set to face the Bills in Buffalo this weekend, Belichick took a moment to rave about the passionate crowds that fill up New Era Field every Sunday.

"It's a very intense crowd," Belichick told Buffalo reporters in a conference call Tuesday, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. "They're totally into it, vocal, have a great passion for the game.

"Some stadiums these days don't have quite the intensity that Buffalo does (because of) club (seats) and other things going on during the game.

"At Buffalo you get 60 minutes. They're there to watch the game. They're there to cheer and be into the game. There's no other agenda. It gets very loud."

That's Belichick's kind way of saying there's not much else going on in Western New York, so when the "Bills Mafia" shows up to New Era Field -- sometimes braving arctic conditions -- they're there for football (after a few hours of tailgating, of course).

Belichick isn't alone in this sentiment; Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called Buffalo "one of the great environments in NFL football" on Monday and admitted the Bills get "incredible support" from their raucous fanbase.

Belichick and Brady have managed that hostile environment just fine, though. The Patriots have won seven straight games in Buffalo dating to 2011 and are 17-2 in road games against the Bills since 2000.

