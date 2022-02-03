Tom Brady may not have finished his career with the New England Patriots but he created most of his legacy during his 20 years with the franchise.

After announcing his retirement on Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a statement thanking Brady for his time with the team and for his incredible success with the franchise.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner,” Belichick said. “Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

Brady and the Patriots won six Super Bowls and had nine appearances in the game during his 20 seasons with the team. He added a seventh Super Bowl title to his resume last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was hopeful to return once again before a Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady and Belichick will forever be linked for their run of success together with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick thanks Tom Brady, calls him “best player in NFL history” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk