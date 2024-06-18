Bill Belichick thanks fans for standing ovation in social media post

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick thanked fans, following his appearance at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Belichick was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation that lasted more than a couple of minutes, before giving his speech. It was a true reminder of how much he meant to the organization.

The applause continued even throughout the speech, as Patriots fans made sure to let him know how much he was appreciated. Belichick coached the Patriots into a dynasty that spanned nearly two decades.

Even after a tough split with the team in January, he can still appreciate everything he helped build for the organization.

“More humbled and appreciative for this touching moment than you’ll ever know. Thank you, Patriots fans,” a post from Belichick stated, via the Bill Belichick Foundation social media page.

It was a proper sendoff for a coach who has 266 wins in 24 years, along with six Super Bowl titles in New England. If anything, it was a reminder that no matter how things ended, Belichick will always have a spot in the hearts of Patriots fans.

