Bill Belichick texts at center of Brian Flores lawsuit against Giants, NFL over Rooney Rule

Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the New York Giants and the NFL on Tuesday, alleging that his interview to be their next head coach was a "sham" because the Giants had already had offered the job to Brian Daboll, who ended up being hired.

Included in the lawsuit is allegedly a series of text messages from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to Flores congratulating him on landing the Giants' job.

The texts, according to Flores, were sent before Flores' interview, which took place Thursday. Apparently, Belichick mistakenly texted the wrong Brian – both Daboll and Flores have spent time on his coaching staff in New England.

In a statement obtained by NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network, the Giants denied any wrongdoing in their interview process in hiring Daboll as their head coach.

As part of the league's Rooney Rule, intended on promoting and enhancing opportunities for minority candidates, teams are required to interview at least one external minority candidate in person for head coaching openings.

The Giants interviewed three minority candidates: Flores on Thursday and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, both in person, in addition to internal candidate Patrick Graham, their defensive coordinator.

"We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll," the Giants said in the statement. "We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Brian Flores includes Bill Belichick texts in lawsuit vs. Giants, NFL