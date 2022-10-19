Bill Belichick talks N’Keal Harry return, what went wrong with Patriots

N’Keal Harry is expected to make his debut with the Chicago Bears in Week 7 against the New England Patriots. How fitting that the former first-round draft pick out of Arizona State is making his NFL return at Foxboro against the team that drafted him.

And to have the spectacle that is Monday Night Football serve as the stage is a pretty incredible cherry on top.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Harry during a media video conference. He talked about the upcoming game on Monday, along with what he believes went wrong in New England for the former standout receiver.

“Big, talented kid,” Belichick said Wednesday in a video conference, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for. Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go, and I’m sure he’ll play hard.”

The Patriots traded Harry back in July for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, which wasn’t even close to what they gave up to draft him. For many in New England, he was perceived as a first-round draft bust, particularly with him being selected ahead of elite receivers like Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf.

Injuries were a persisting problem, and he never felt in sync with the offense, even when Tom Brady was still under center. However, on Monday, he’ll have an opportunity to prove both the Patriots and fans he’s more than just a first-round mistake.

