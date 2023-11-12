Bill Belichick on talk of job security: "I just do the best I can every day"

The clouds are gathering for Patriots coach Bill Belichick. There are real questions as to whether he'll make it to the end of the 2023 season. Some wonder whether he'll survive until New England's next game, in two weeks against the Giants.

After Sunday's 10-6 loss in Germany, Belichick was asked whether the now-constant talk about his job security bothers him.

"Well, I just do the best I can every day," Belichick said.

Belichick also was asked about owner Robert Kraft's pre-game comments on the current state of the team, which is now 2-8.

"Are those sentiments he's expressed to you directly?" said a reporter.

"I think we all feel that way," Belichick said. "I think we're all disappointed in the season. But we'll keep going here. Seven games to go. Be ready to go next week against the Giants."

Will Belichick be there for that game? If not, that answer will emerge in the next 24-36 hours.