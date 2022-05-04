Bill Belichick taking in Celtics game with Brad Stevens, Kara Lawson

WATCH: Bill Belichick pays visit to TD Garden for C's-Bucks Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A guest at training camp for the New England Patriots in the past, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens extended the invite to his counterpart in Foxboro.

Bill Belichick was in the house at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, taking in the game from a box with Stevens and Kara Lawson, the former Celtics assistant who's now head coach at Duke University.

Bill Belichick supporting the C's ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/45F7H4URMr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2022

Less than a week after a nearly universally panned draft, what might Belichick and Stevens have been discussing? With rookie minicamp still a few weeks away, perhaps Belichick is fully detached from football for the time being and is all-in on the postseason run for the Celtics, who've already accomplished this season what the Patriots haven't over the last three: Getting past the first round of the playoffs.

Belichick frequently attends postseason games for the other teams in the market, of course, especially the Celtics and Bruins, whose postseason runs fall outside of football season.