Bill Belichick: We’re taking the Antonio Brown situation seriously

Antonio Brown will take the practice field for the first time as a Patriot today, and coach Bill Belichick isn’t saying much more than that.

Belichick confirmed today that his expectation is that Brown will participate in team activities, despite Tuesday’s news that Brown is facing a lawsuit from a woman accusing him of sexual assault. But beyond a brief statement, Belichick wouldn’t talk about Brown.

“On Antonio’s situation, both Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I’m not going to be expanding on any of those. They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation. We’re taking it very seriously, all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions but I’m not going to be entering into any discussion about that,” Belichick said.

Asked for follow-up information about Brown, Belichick didn’t answer, saying, “We’re done with that. Anything else on Miami?”

The allegations against Brown are being investigated by the NFL and could get him placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.