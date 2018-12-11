Bill Belichick Takes Blame for Dolphins' Epic Game-Winning TD vs. Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accepted fault for New England's inability to prevent the Dolphins from scoring a game-winning 69-yard touchdown on the final play of Sunday's contest.

Miami running back Kenyan Drake caught a lateral from receiver DeVante Parker and sprinted by the Patriots defense to give the Dolphins the victory. During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Belichick took ownership for how the play unfolded.

"It starts with me," Belichick said. "We have to play better situational football. We'll work to try to achieve that."

Belichick deployed his Hail Mary defensive unit on the play, which features tight end Rob Gronkowski on the field in place of Devin McCourty. He told reporters it was for Gronkowski's "ability to play the deep, long throw."

Additionally, Belichick didn't consider using a regular defensive grouping in the situation.

"It was a little too far to get to the end zone, but certainly a deep pass in that situation is a possibility," he said. "I wouldn't rule that out."

The loss dropped the Patriots to 9–4 on the season. New England next faces the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 16. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.