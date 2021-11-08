Bill Belichick surprised by Stephon Gilmore’s complaints about handling of his injury

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore said last week that he didn’t agree with how the Patriots handled his injury before he was traded from New England to Carolina. That came as news to Bill Belichick.

Belichick said this morning on the Greg Hill Show that from everything he knew, Gilmore agreed with how the Patriots were working on rehabbing his quadriceps injury.

“Surprised to hear him say that, because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Of course, he wasn’t here all spring, so we really didn’t have any idea where he was. But when he came back, we had several meetings and talked about that. So you’d have to ask him.”

Gilmore played well against his former team on Sunday, intercepting a Mac Jones pass, but it was the Patriots who got the last laugh with a win over the Panthers.

