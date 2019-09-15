Bill Belichick sums up Patriots' shut out win vs. Dolphins with classic line

The New England Patriots went into a hot Miami environment Sunday and embarrassed the Dolphins with a 43-0 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick summed up his team's win perfectly with a classic line during his postgame press conference.

"Yeah, it's always good. If you don't let them score, you can't lose," Belichick told reporters in Miami.

The math certainly checks out.

The Patriots' shutout win was their first since Week 3 of the 2016 season when third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was filling in for a suspended Tom Brady and an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, led a 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans.

New England's defense hasn't given up a touchdown since the fourth quarter of last season's AFC Championship Game versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- a streak of 12 straight quarters (as well as the short overtime period in that AFC title game). The Patriots also have pitched four consecutive first half shutouts dating back to the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

The defensive dominance from the Patriots should continue next week when the New York Jets come to Gillette Stadium and start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.

