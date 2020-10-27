Bill Belichick on sticking with Cam Newton: I think he’s our best player there

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t hesitate before saying that Cam Newton was “absolutely” still the team’s starting quarterback in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and he elaborated on why he made that choice during a Monday appearance on WEEI.

Newton struggled in the 33-6 loss and was 9-15 for 98 yards and three interceptions before Jarrett Stidham took over in the fouth quarter. Stidham may have gotten the call at that moment, but Belichick left little doubt about how he thinks the two quarterbacks stack up in the bigger picture.

“I think he’s our best player there, so again there are other problems offensively,” Belichick said. “There are things we need to do better and that is what we’re going to work on. I think we have our best players out there. We just have to find a way to be more productive. We have been at times, but we certainly weren’t yesterday, and we need to see if we can improve that.”

The sooner the Patriots can improve the better. They face the Bills this weekend and have the Ravens in Week 10 in a pair of games that will help determine how much hope the team will carry into the second half of the season.

