Bill Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play vs. Packers

WATCH: Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick isn't known wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he was animated on the sideline late in Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Just before the two-minute warning, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. However, upon further review, Doubs failed to hold on to the ball as he hit the ground.

The play was ruled an incomplete pass, but CBS' broadcast caught a livid Belichick spiking his headset and screaming at an official. The New England Patriots head coach was upset that the play clock was reset, giving Green Bay more time to decide whether to challenge the play.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's failed challenge actually ended up helping the Patriots, however, as Green Bay was charged a timeout.

Doubs' drop led to overtime as the score stayed tied at 24. Unfortunately for Belichick and the Patriots, a Mason Crosby field goal resulted in a 27-24 Packers victory.

New England is 1-3 with a murky quarterback situation heading into Week 5. Veteran QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury early in the loss and was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. The fourth-round draft pick may be called upon again next Sunday when the Detroit Lions come to town.