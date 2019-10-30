How Bill Belichick spent his NFL trade deadline day with Patriots

Tuesday must have been a busy day for Bill Belichick.

Not only did he have to wear his head coach hat and prepare the Patriots for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, he also had to wear his de facto general manager hat and deterimine whether New England should make a move before the 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.

... Right?

"It wasn't (busy) for me, no," Belichick said Wednesday in his press conference, as aired on NBC Sports Boston. "I spent the whole day on the Ravens."

According to Belichick, he wasn't working the phones or putting out trade feelers on deadline day. Nope. He was hunkered down game-planning for Baltimore.

So, was Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio was busy handling those duties?

"Probably," Belichick responded. "I don't know. I didn't spend the day with Nick, but Nick works hard every day. I'm sure if there was anything to do there, he was doing it."

New England made a few roster transactions Tuesday, notably releasing kicker Mike Nugent and signing a replacement in Nick Folk. But they got their big trades done well before Tuesday's deadline, acquiring Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons last Tuesday and shipping Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

Those deals allowed Belichick to devote all of his resources to a talented Ravens team, and his response to Wednesday's questions suggests the Patriots weren't close to pulling the trigger on any deals Tuesday.

