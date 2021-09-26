Bill Belichick has special praise for Julian Edelman before Patriots honor WR

Belichick has special praise for Edelman before Patriots honor WR on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman is one of the most impactful players in New England Patriots history.

If you re-watch many of the franchise's biggest games over the last 10 years, Edelman will be seen making critical plays in the most important moments.

The former wide receiver is one of the most clutch players of his era. The stats speak for themselves. The only player with more playoff receiving yards and playoff receptions than Edelman is San Francisco 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Edelman retired in April, ending a remarkable run with the Patriots that began when the team drafted him in the seventh round in 2009.

He will be honored during a special ceremony at halftime of Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Before kickoff, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had special praise for Edelman.

Bill Belichick on @985TheSportsHub about Julian Edelman: "One of the toughest players I’ve ever coached in terms of mental toughness and physical toughness. He’d go in there and block anyone … A throwback guy … A guy that just made plays to help you win." #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 26, 2021

Edelman won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP award. His memorable catches in both Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI also will forever be ingrained in the minds of Patriots fans.

Edelman tallied 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns over 11 seasons with the Patriots.