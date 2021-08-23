Bill Belichick: Someone has to play better than Cam Newton to start over him

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said this weekend that he hasn’t worried much about who will start at quarterback come September because head coach Bill Belichick will make that decision “when the time is right to make it.”

McDaniels also said that Cam Newton “certainly is the starter now” and Belichick has said the same thing multiple times this summer. Belichick took some time during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI to discuss what would have to happen in order for Mac Jones to move past his teammate.

“The fact that Cam started last year, and he’s here, somebody would have to play better than him. Training camp is all about competition,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Belichick said that Newton is “way more comfortable” than he was in his first year with New England and noted that the offseason has brought explosive players and better offensive balance to the team. It sounds like the Patriots are moving toward giving Newton a chance to play with those new arrivals to kick off the regular season, but nothing’s been set in stone in New England at this point.

