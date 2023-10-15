Bill Belichick smashes tablet as Patriots fall to Raiders

The frustration of New England’s season apparently is getting the best of Bill Belichick.

Mac Jones was sacked to seal the Patriots’ 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The great coach was fed up and took it out of his tablet. He flung it to the ground.

At 1-5, it is the worst start in Belichick’s 29-year coaching career.

Not only did he lose to former OC Josh McDaniels, but Belichick’s team fell to quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, who have quite the history with him in New England.

It doesn’t get better or easier as New England is home to the Buffalo Bills next week and then goes to Miami for the following game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire