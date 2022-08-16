Bill Belichick sings praises of Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Bill Belichick sings the praises of Rhamondre Stevenson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rhamondre Stevenson had a successful rookie season with the New England Patriots in 2021. The running back earned a total of 606 rushing yards, resulting in five rushing touchdowns. He also caught 14 receptions for 123 receiving yards.

The Patriots have a hole to fill at running back following veteran James White's retirement. Stevenson has the opportunity to become White's successor as a reliable pass-catching running back for the Patriots.

"Rhamondre has done a really good job improving his pass-game skills, starting with blitz pick-up and protection. His route-running. He has good hands and catching the ball has never been an issue," head coach Bill Belichick told the media in a press conference on Tuesday.

Belichick has been quiet about the Patriots offense during training camp, but he had plenty of things to say about Stevenson ahead of the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

"Setting up defenders. Recognizing coverages. When to sit down, when to break, and depending on what the pattern is, how to maximize the distribution on the pattern. That comes with a lot of experience. There are so many different variables," Belichick said.

"He has done a good job of gaining experience. All of it is better than he was last year, and he understands that is an important part of his game. It's not just about carrying the ball. It's all the things that go with the passing game. He's done a great job."

Stevenson proved himself as a solid runner during his rookie season. Now, the Patriots are looking for Stevenson to build on his skills and take on more responsibilities as a pass-catching running back in his second year in the NFL.