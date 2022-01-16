Bill Belichick has simple reason for Patriots losing in blowout fashion to Bills

The Buffalo Bills handed the New England Patriots their worst playoff loss under Bill Belichick.

The Bills walked away with a 47-17 victory and Josh Allen finished the night throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for 66 yards. Buffalo had 174 yards on the ground and they scored a touchdown on every possession outside of the final one. Mac Jones threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — but, he struggled mightily while playing from behind.

There were no bright spots on the defensive side of the ball and Kendrick Bourne, who had seven catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns, was the only spark offensively. The Patriots didn’t have much going for them the entire game.

Belichick reiterated this point following the game by chalking up the loss to a very simple reason.

Bill Belichick: "I said we couldn't keep up with them tonight, and we couldn't." pic.twitter.com/ZfxD0pVa3H — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 16, 2022

Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/DjBwClhz0F — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 16, 2022

Jones has a bright future with the team and it’s now time to evaluate and see which direction the Patriots will have heading into 2022.

List