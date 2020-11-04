Bill Belichick sidesteps idea that Stephon Gilmore was on the trade market

Outside of losing, one of the biggest storylines for the New England Patriots over the past couple of weeks has been the potential to trade Stephon Gilmore.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is by far the most important asset on the team and his contract reflects that. Gilmore originally signed a five-year deal that brought in $65 million, but his cap hit in 2021 is around $17 million. It’s a large asking price for a 30-year-old cornerback, especially with the slew of moves the team will have to make to bring back the players who opted out.

With all this being considered — the trade rumors were saying that New England was willing trade Gilmore for a first-round pick and a defensive player.

Bill Belichick was asked if a trade was even ‘entertained’ during his press conference on Wednesday, but his answer didn’t provide much information.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Belichick said.

Gilmore will remain a staple in the Patriots’ defense, at least for this season. J.C. Jackson (24) could likely be the next player on the team to earn a large contract and take over the No. 1 role. The Patriots also have Jonathan Jones (27) and Joejuan Williams (22), who have youth on their side.

When it comes to Gilmore, it’s difficult to image the Patriots would re-sign him on a long-term deal, or even keep him on the roster next season with the $17 million cap hit.