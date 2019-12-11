Bill Belichick shuts down Patriots videotaping questions in testy press conference

The NFL is still investigating the New England Patriots for taping the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during last Sunday's game in Cleveland.

But Bill Belichick is done talking about the matter.

In his first press conference since "Spygate 2.0" became news, the Patriots head coach reiterated he and his staff were completely unaware of the team's production crew filming the Bengals' sideline from Cleveland's press box.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing," Belichick said Wednesday. "So, we have no involvement in it."

Belichick then was asked a few follow-up questions about the incident, in which the Bengals reportedly caught the Patriots' production crew filming over eight minutes of sideline footage.

And that's when things got testy. Here's the rest of the exchange:

Bill Belichick:



"Do not have anything to add. Do not ... have anything to add." pic.twitter.com/xzaGWOlyVE



— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) December 11, 2019

Reporter: "Does the team have a scout in the press box, and was he aware of the rules that prevent filming of another team's sideline?"

Belichick: "He was doing his job. That's what he was doing. He was doing his job. Like we all try to do. That's what the football team, the football staff, the coaching staff did last week, is try to do their job for Kansas City, and then Cincinnati, and then Buffalo next week, and that's it."

Reporter: "Do you know --"

Story continues

Belichick: "I just answered the question. That's it. We had no involvement in it. Zero."

Reporter: "Have you heard from the league at all regarding the investigation?

Belichick: "Yeah, I've told you all -- Mr. Kraft made a statement, the team made a statement. I don't have anything to add."

Reporter: "Have you reached out to ... "

Belichick: "Do not have anything to add."

Reporter: " ... (Bengals coach) Zac Taylor?"

Belichick: "Do not have anything to add."

Sounds like Belichick doesn't have anything to add.

Even if Belichick had no involvement with the production crew, the Patriots still violated an NFL rule and could face punishment from the league.

In the meantime, though, Belichick won't be enlightening us any further.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Bill Belichick shuts down Patriots videotaping questions in testy press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston