Bill Belichick shows rare excitement when talking up Jabrill Peppers

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered high praise for safety Jabrill Peppers, when speaking with the media on Day 2 of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Peppers recorded 60 combined tackles last season for New England. He played in 17 games and started in five of them. One of the biggest games of the season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 of the 2022 season, when he recorded eight total tackles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His continued contributions will be important with the retirement of Devin McCourty. He will look to help supplement a unit that includes Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu.

So far, Belichick is extremely impressed with the progress Peppers has made.

“Oh yeah. Oh my God. Yeah. Totally is a much different player…” Belichick said, when asked about Peppers, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Biggest takeaway from Bill Belichick: His reaction when asked about safety Jabrill Peppers. Question (from @_AndrewCallahan): Have you seen any particular growth from him in his second year? Belichick: "Oh yeah. Oh my God. Yeah. Totally is a much different player…" — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 13, 2023

Peppers will be an important part of the safety room, as he looks to make a major impact in his second year with the Patriots.

Advertisement

More Patriots News!

Patriots QB Malik Cunningham shares initial thoughts on WR transition Patriots sign rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu Patriots Day 1 minicamp attendance: Who sat out on Monday?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire