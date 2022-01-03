Bill Belichick shows lighter side in humorous press conference exchange
Bill Belichick knows there are things you can control, and things you can't.
During a video press conference Monday, our Patriots Insider, Phil Perry, attempted to ask the New England Patriots head coach about the team's decision to elevate 24-year-old wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad and make 2019 first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry inactive for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Perry's Report Card: Wilkerson makes the most of opportunity vs. Jags
Perry's baby had other plans, though, leading to a pretty great exchange between reporter and head coach.
"Sorry about the background noise." ðŸ‘¶ðŸ‘¶ðŸ‘¶
Bill Belichick is all smiles recognizing @PhilAPerry's multitasking today. We've all been there Phil! #Workfromhome pic.twitter.com/JOUlZJycJL
— NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 3, 2022
"Sorry about the background noise," Perry said to Belichick, who lit up with a grin after hearing Perry's baby crying.
"No worries. I can see you're multi-tasking here," Belichick replied.
"It's not going real well," Perry said, which led to a hearty laugh and a "We've all been there" from the still-grinning head coach.
crowd noise a factor today https://t.co/gK9xUl8Vhy
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 3, 2022
Belichick has been noticeably more kind to the media this season, from issuing an actual apology to reporters for his behavior after a loss to sympathizing with a dad just trying to do his best on a Zoom call.
The Patriots' 10-6 record and playoff status after a disappointing 2020 campaign may have something to do with this nicer version of Bill. We still wouldn't recommend asking him about his New Year's resolutions, though.