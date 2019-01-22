Bill Belichick shoots down questions about Patriots-Chiefs laser incident originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A New England Patriots spokesperson confirmed the team is aware of an incident involving a laser pointer in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But that doesn't mean Bill Belichick is going to talk about it.

The Patriots head coach was asked Monday for his response to a report that someone at Arrowhead Stadium was shining a green laser pointer near Tom Brady's face during several plays in Sunday's game.

"Yeah, right now we're really focused on getting ready for the (Los Angeles) Rams," Belichick said in a conference call. "That's what we're focused on."

Belichick then was asked if the laser pointer affected any of New England's plays.

"Working on the Rams," he responded.

If you've followed Belichick over the years, these answers are 100 percent predictable. He's busy starting preparations for Super Bowl LIII, so unless the NFL -- which is looking into the incident -- announces findings that directly impact the Patriots, we doubt the head coach will be saying anything further about this matter.

