Bill Belichick shoots down Patriots making 'major' changes on offense

Patriots aren't reverting to 'wishbone' offense, Belichick says originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offense is one of the worst in the NFL, but don't expect an in-season facelift.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick suggested Monday he doesn't plan to remove Matt Patricia as the team's offensive play-caller, noting it would be "too hard" to make "dramatic changes" at this point in the season.

When asked again Tuesday if he'd consider shaking up an offense that ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per game, Belichick doubled down -- with a side of sarcasm.

"Look, we're not going to go to the wishbone offense here. We're not going to run veer," Belichick replied. "... Major changes? Absolutely. We wouldn't be able to practice it."

The Patriots head coach then gave a vote of confidence for the team's unorthodox offensive setup, which features Patricia calling plays in addition to coaching the offensive lineman and Belichick and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge both having input.

"The system that we have in place, I feel good about," Belichick said. "Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is."

It was hard to feel good about the Patriots' offense after their Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Outside from cornerback Marcus Jones scoring a 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass, New England had zero plays of more than 20 yards and entered the red zone just once.

Several players voiced their frustration with the Patriots' impotent offense after the game, but any criticism inside or outside the locker room isn't affecting Belichick.

"You can like them or not like them. I get that," Belichick said. "Whatever we do it's to try to be as productive as we can... Conservative, not conservative... That's what it is."

The NFL is a results-driven business, so if the Patriots' offense can bounce back Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Belichick's patience will be (temporarily) rewarded. If the offense continues to scuffle, however, Belichick and his staff should consider every possible solution -- maybe even the wishbone.