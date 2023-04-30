Bill Belichick shares thoughts on defensive theme of draft

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick met with the media following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Patriots took a defensive approach to this year’s draft, and Belichick was happy to answer for it.

New England selected cornerback Christian Gonzalez with their first-round selection. They then focused on the defensive end position, as they added Keion White from Georgia Tech. They were able to add linebacker Marte Mapu in the third round 76th overall. To say defense was a theme for the team would be an understatement.

Belichick was asked about the strategy by the media, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Bill Belichick on 3 defenders with top 3 picks: “It just worked out that way … there are a lot of different ways to build a team. This is one part of it. Free agency was part of it. Didn’t sign a lot of defensive players in free agency; most of the signings were on offense…” pic.twitter.com/w84BITpZhn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 29, 2023

It seems as though Belichick wanted to go for balance on the roster.

With offense a focus in free agency, defense was undoubtedly a focal point in the draft. It remains to be seen how these players will progress. Nevertheless, it’s clear the Patriots had a plan throughout the course of the weekend.

