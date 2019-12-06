Bill Belichick shares the most 'emotional' moment of his NFL career

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick isn't the sentimental type.

But during the occasional Friday press conference, the New England Patriots coach will take a brief walk down memory lane.

Belichick was asked Friday to describe the "most emotional moment" of his 44-year NFL career. The question caught him a little off-guard -- but he provided a legitimate answer.

"I'd say just getting into the NFL," Belichick said. "The day I know I had a job with the Colts, that was a pretty exciting day. I never really expected that."

That day was back in 1975, when Baltimore Colts head coach Ted Marchibroda gave a 17-year-old Belichick his first NFL job as a special assistant.

Belichick shot up the coaching ranks from there, being named the Giants' special teams coach in 1979 before landing New York's defensive coordinator job in 1985. Then came his first head coach job with the Cleveland Browns in 1995, then his first Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2001.

The first day of Belichick's NFL career still is the most memorable, but the normally stoic head coach admitted all of the significant moments in his career still stick with him.

"To be named the coordinator to coach special teams to being the head coach to winning championships, I mean, those are all pretty special," Belichick said. "I won't say they all run together, but it'd be hard to rank them. They're all milestones, I guess."

It was a rare moment of reflection for Belichick, who we're sure is already back to preparing for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

