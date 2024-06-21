Bill Belichick shares message during Celtics’ championship parade

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about championship parades. After all, he experienced six of them for the Super Bowls he won in New England.

So he clearly knows what the NBA champion Boston Celtics were feeling during their scheduled championship parade on Friday.

The Celtics are celebrating winning their 18th franchise title after handing the Dallas Mavericks a 4-1 series loss in the NBA Finals. Through the Bill Belichick Foundation social media page, Belichick posted a message for the Celtics during their celebration

“Congrats @celtics! This view doesn’t get old. Enjoy it out there today,” said Belichick.

It was a little over five years ago that the Patriots were celebrating their final Super Bowl win of the Bill Belichick era.

It’s a bittersweet memory juxtaposed with where the team is at today. Belichick has moved on to the next chapter of his life, and the Patriots are busy scrubbing the stench from a 4-13 season.

