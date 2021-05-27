Bill Belichick shares his initial reaction to working with QB Mac Jones

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots got their first opportunity to see quarterback Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, at work on the field this month. Not only did he participate in the rookie minicamp, but he has also been working out during the voluntary organized team activities.

With the Patriots entering their third day of practice in those OTA sessions, Belichick was asked what he’s learned about the 22-year-old quarterback.

“I think all the quarterbacks are working hard,” Belichick said during a video conference on Thursday. “Really, we’re starting everyone at the same point, like we always do at this time of year.

“Mac dove into the playbook and continues to do that, and like everyone out there, there are a lot things out there that we have to work on. That includes everybody, so that’s what he’s doing. That’s what everyone is doing.”

Jones will spend the offseason competing against last year’s starter, Cam Newton, who finished the 2020 season with eight passing touchdowns, 12 rushing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 2,657 passing yards and 65.8 completion percentage on the way to a 7-9 season.

Belichick fielded a question about how Newton has handled the additional competition, with Jones — and veterans Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham — in the mix this year.

“Cam’s very professional,” Belichick said. “I’m sure that he’ll continue to work hard to do his best out there, like he’s always done for us. It’s never been anything but that since the day he’s been here.”

The quarterback competition will be the biggest storyline in New England, perhaps continuing through 2021 season.

