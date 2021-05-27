Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

Just minutes after the New England Patriots drafted quarterback Mac Jones, coach Bill Belichick reiterated Cam Newton “is our quarterback.” Of course, that can change. It seems inevitable that will change. When teams draft a quarterback in the first round, that quarterback tends to start in his first year — and, at latest, his second season.

That’s just the way of the NFL. Few veteran quarterbacks can fend off rookie first-rounders. So it will be interesting to see how Jones’ presence impacts Newton, the starter for 2020 and the top quarterback (for now) in 2021.

“Cam’s very professional,” Belichick said during a videoconference call on Thursday ahead of a practice session. “I’m sure that he’ll continue to work hard to do his best out there, like he’s always done for us. It’s never been anything but that since the day he’s been here.”

The Patriots have four quarterbacks in total, with Newton, Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Newton beat out Hoyer and Stidham in an open quarterback competition during the Patriots’ 2020 training camp. Newton instantly impressed the organization with consistently impressive work ethic. It sounds like he’s done the same in 2021.

“Cam’s been here all the way through,” Belichick said Thursday. “He was here at the beginning and has been a consistent participant. Continues to give us the usual leadership and energy that he brings to the field and to the workouts and to practice.”

List