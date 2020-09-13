Bill Belichick sets new NFL coaching record in Patriots' Week 1 win

Belichick sets new NFL coaching record in Patriots' Week 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick earned the 274th regular season win of his Hall of Fame career on Sunday, and he also set a new NFL coaching record.

Here are the details of that record, according to the Patriots Game Notes:

Bill Belichick began his 46th consecutive NFL season, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau (45) for the most consecutive seasons as an NFL coach

The Patriots started Belichick's 46th season in fine form, too, beating the Miami Dolphins 21-11 at Gillette Stadium.

The 68-year-old Belichick began his career with the Baltimore Colts in 1975. After spending time on the coaching staff of the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos in the late 1970s, his career began to take off with the New York Giants in the 1980s. He won two Super Bowl titles as defensive coordinator of the Giants in 1986 and 1990.

Belichick's success with the Giants helped him get his head coaching start with the Cleveland Browns in 1991. He was fired in 1995 after the Browns missed the playoffs for the fourth time in his five seasons in charge.

Belichick didn't get another chance to be an NFL head coach until the Patriots acquired him from the New York Jets via trade in 2000. The rest, as they say, is history.

He's in his 21st season leading the Patriots, and the franchise has won six Super Bowl titles, nine AFC championships, 17 AFC East division crowns and made 17 playoff appearances.

It's been a truly remarkable run for Belichick, who shows no signs of slowing down. And without Tom Brady leading the Patriots offense as the starting quarterback, Belichick has a new and exciting challenge to embrace late in his career.