A few days ago, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters that head coach Bill Belichick will decide who the starting quarterback is “when the time is right.”

As for when that time might be — Belichick and the Patriots probably know it. But the head coach isn’t saying publicly.

The competition between Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones may have taken a turn this week with Newton’s absence due to COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. By all accounts, Jones took advantage of the opportunity to get extended reps in Wednesday’s practice with the Giants, turning in one of his best days of training camp.

In his Thursday morning press conference, Belichick confirmed that Newton is back with the team on Thursday, as expected. Belichick noted that “all the quarterbacks will get work today” in the second joint session with New York.

But when asked if there’s a point where he’ll want to transition to having a clear-cut QB1 to prepare for the season opener against Miami, Belichick was tight-lipped.

“I don’t have a timetable on that,” he said. “I can’t tell you.”

When pressed with a follow-up, Belichick replied, “Yeah, I’m not sure exactly how that will go.”

Belichick may very well know and he just isn’t saying. Or he wants to see how Newton responds in Thursday’s practice and in this weekend’s preseason games. Or he may just never declare a starter and we’ll all see what happens when the team lines up against Miami on Sept. 12.

But if Jones continues to have practices as he did on Wednesday, it may get more and more difficult to keep him on the bench.

Bill Belichick on selecting a starting QB: “I don’t have a timetable on that” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk