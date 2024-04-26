Bill Belichick seems to have doubts about Patriots pick Drake Maye

Bill Belichick is analyzing New England Patriots draft picks rather than making them.

The legendary former Pats coach watched Thursday as they selected North Carolina’s Drake Maye with the third overall selection.

It doesn’t sound as if Belichick would have written that name on the card if he were still picking for Robert Kraft & Co.

Bill Belichick on Patriots No. 3 overall pick QB Drake Maye: “Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen. … We’ll see about that. I think there are some comparisons with size and athleticism, but Josh Allen is a pretty special player.” “A very talented kid. Good size, runs… — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 26, 2024

Then again, he did choose Mac Jones with a first-round choice a few years ago and that didn’t work out.

