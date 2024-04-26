Advertisement

Bill Belichick seems to have doubts about Patriots pick Drake Maye

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Bill Belichick is analyzing New England Patriots draft picks rather than making them.

The legendary former Pats coach watched Thursday as they selected North Carolina’s Drake Maye with the third overall selection.

It doesn’t sound as if Belichick would have written that name on the card if he were still picking for Robert Kraft & Co.

Then again, he did choose Mac Jones with a first-round choice a few years ago and that didn’t work out.

