Bill Belichick seemed to enjoy shutting down these Josh Gordon questions

We all knew Bill Belichick would be asked about Josh Gordon on Monday. We also knew he wouldn't say much about the reinstated wide receiver.

What we didn't know was that Belichick would turn into a standup comedian (by his standards, anyway).

The New England Patriots head coach first was asked in his Monday press conference if Gordon was in good spirits after being reinstated from his indefinite suspension over the weekend.

"I released a statement on that," Belichick snapped. "I have nothing to add on that."

When another Gordon question followed, Belichick repeated his answer, before turning a mischievous grin on the reporter who dared to press further.

Bill Belichick having some fun with the media this morning when it came to questions about Josh Gordon 🙄 pic.twitter.com/vSolJefy3g — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 19, 2019

"Did you get a copy of the statement? Sorry, I don't do MyFace, but I'd be happy to give you a copy. That's where I'm at."

Belichick's statement didn't provide much detail on Gordon, only noting the Patriots will "do what we feel is best for Josh and the team" when he returns. But we still don't know when Gordon will return to the Patriots' roster, as he was placed on the non-football injury list Sunday.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry asked Belichick about that uncertainty -- and was met with another Belichick wisecrack.

"He hasn't even been on the field yet. I think I've covered it," Belichick said.

" ... Is there another line of questioning, or can the witness step down now?"

Belichick likely will continue to field questions on Gordon until the talented wideout returns to the field. But at least the grumpy head coach is having some fun with his non-answers.

You can check out Belichick's exchanges in the video below, starting at around the 2:05 mark:

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 8/19: https://t.co/B24BtOgjrb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 19, 2019

