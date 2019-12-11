Bill Belichick: Scout at Bengals game was doing his job

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the scout who attended Sunday’s Bengals game, when a Patriots videographer broke league rules by taping the Bengals from the press box, was not involved in the taping and did nothing wrong.

“The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So there was no involvement in it,” Belichick said.

The Patriots say the person who filmed the Bengals on Sunday was at the game to do a feature for the team’s website about a day in the life of a Patriots scout. Asked if the scout in attendance was aware of the filming that was taking place, Belichick said the scout was just doing his job.

“He was doing his job, that’s what he was doing,” Belichick said. “He was doing his job. Like we all try to do. That’s what the football team, the football staff, coaching staff did. Last week was try to do their job for Kansas City, then Cincinnati, then Buffalo next week. That’s it.”

As a reporter started to ask a follow-up question about the scout’s role on Sunday, Belichick answered, “I just answered your question, that’s it. They had no involvement in it. Zero.”

When another reporter pressed the issue, Belichick said, “Do not have anything to add. Do not have anything to add.”

The league is currently investigating the matter and the Patriots may face discipline for their videographer breaking league rules.