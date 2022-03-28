Bill Belichick’s podium was surrounded by the most media of any AFC coach at the owners’ annual spring meeting Monday. Everyone had the same question. The Patriots coach had the same answer.

“Can’t comment on it,” Belichick said to a handful of questions about Brian Flores’ lawsuit.

One of the questions Belichick specifically was asked was whether he had any communication with Giants co-owner John Mara or the Giants organization before the Giants announced Brian Daboll as their head coach.

Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams cites a series of text messages that Flores received from Belichick. The Patriots coach initially congratulated Flores on getting the Giants’ head coaching job before realizing he had mistakenly texted Flores instead of Daboll.

Daboll did get the job, suggesting the Giants interviewed Flores only to comply with the Rooney Rule. Mara insisted Sunday that Belichick had no basis for telling Flores that Daboll was going to get the job.

Bill Belichick says he “can’t comment” on Brian Flores, lawsuit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk