Bill Belichick says Sony Michel should be ‘ready to go’ vs. Cardinals in Week 12

Sony Michel’s been out of commission since Week 3 with a quad injury.

The New England Patriots running back put together 117 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the team’s Week 3 matchup before hitting the injured reserved list. Michel had more than 900 rushing yards in his first two seasons with the Patriots and he may be the much-needed spark for them.

After losing Rex Burkhead to a season-ending injury, the Patriots were left with Damien Harris and James White on the active roster. Bill Belichick spoke to reporters on Friday and gave a positive update on Michel.

“He’s had a couple good weeks (of practice),” Belichick said. “I think he’ll be ready to go.”

If Michel plays, it’ll be interesting to see how the Patriots plan on utilizing him going forward. Harris established himself as the lead back, but the Patriots have strayed away from running the ball with him at times. Michel rarely had that treatment and the Patriots trusted to go to him if he’s having a solid game.

New England will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and a win is necessary to refrain from a 4-7 record. The trio of Michel, Harris and White will be crucial in order to put up enough offense against a high-octane team in Arizona.