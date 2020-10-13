Bill Belichick says the Patriots are on track to play Sunday vs. the Broncos

The coronavirus pandemic is really making things challenging in the NFL.

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have been the teams who’ve been affected most by the virus. New England had to move its matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs from midday Sunday to Monday night, because of Cam Newton’s positive test. The Patriots also had their Sunday game in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos postponed to a Sunday afternoon game in Week 6.

Newton, Stephon Gilmore, Byron Coward and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray have all hit the COVID-19/reserve list during that time. It appears that Newton and Gilmore will be back against the Broncos, but that game must be played first. Will it happen in Week 6? Bill Belichick says yes.

Bill Belichick: On track to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JwYRKdFOmI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 13, 2020





Belichick went deep into the details of the virus and how the NFL is maneuvering in a way that’s safe and allows football to be played. The Patriots have been extra cautious and they’re convinced there isn’t an outbreak within the team.

As of now, the Patriots will play this week — which was originally set to be the BYE week. That could change at any moment with this fluid situation at hand.