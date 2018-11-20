Bill Belichick says one of the best players on the Patriots is a guard originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- After watching the Monday night game between the Chiefs and the Rams, the takeaways from football fans on Twitter and elsewhere weren't exactly defensive-related. But two plays from defensive tackle Aaron Donald, both strip-sacks, helped the Rams come away with a 54-51 win.

Donald has been one of the best players in football -- on either side of the ball -- for years. But he's far from a novelty act. Teams around the league have coveted quickness and power on the interior of the defensive line to help their defenses make the shortest possible bee-line to quarterbacks on a week-in-week-out basis.

JJ Watt. Ndamukong Suh. Fletcher Cox. Geno Atkins. They all provide real value to the teams that employ them. And because those talents can have such a significant impact on a game, interior linemen who can block them -- or do so occasionally -- has become a much more lucrative gig.

Look at how the Patriots have built along the interior. They just made Shaq Mason one of the most highly-paid interior offensive linemen in the league. And when asked about Joe Thuney on Wednesday, Bill Belichick heaped praise upon him.

"Joe's done a great job for us," Belichick said. "One of our best players. One of our most consistent players."

Thuney hasn't allowed a sack all season, according to Pro Football Focus. His 11 total quarterback hits and hurries allowed is a minuscule number, and PFF ranks him fifth in football among all guards, third among left guards.

After recovering from foot surgery this offseason, Thuney has played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps (689).

"Joe didn't really have much of a spring," Belichick said. "I would say it took a little while to get back to football levels of conditioning strength, technique and so forth."

But now?

"Really solid guy for us," Belichick said.

Thuney and the rest of the Patriots interior offensive line will have a challenge on their hands as they take on the Jets this weekend. Leonard Williams, Nathan Shepherd and 330-pound nose tackle Mike Pennel are all having strong seasons for the Jets.

