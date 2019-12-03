Bill Belichick says N'Keal Harry's playing time wasn't due to INT vs. Texans

After Tom Brady's first-quarter interception on a pass intended for N'Keal Harry, the rookie wide receiver saw only 10 snaps in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.

But head coach Bill Belichick says Harry's dip in playing time had nothing to do with that specific play. He was asked about it Monday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria."

"That definitely wasn't it," Belichick said. "As the game unfolded you try and do the things that are working for you, the things that are most successful, and try and build on those. That is what we try to do, that is what we usually do do, I would say.

"Look, there were plenty of mistakes in that game to go around. Everyone (made them). It is not any one player. Even though you may try to pinpoint somebody, that's definitely not the case. We all have to do a better job - players, coaches."

It would be terribly unfair to single out Harry, as seemingly every Patriots wide receiver looked out of sync with Brady during Sunday's loss. Brady was seen voicing his frustrations to his receivers -- including another rookie in Jakobi Meyers -- during the broadcast.

"We'll just keep working at it," Belichick added. "I think everybody can do a better job. We'll all pitch in and try and be more productive and more efficient."

The Patriots (10-2) have another difficult task ahead of them as they'll host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

