Bill Belichick says Justin Herbert 'has no weakness' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

He may be a rookie, but former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is winning over the NFL in a hurry.

However, his latest fan may be his most notable: five-time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]

“He is really solid," explained Belichick on Monday per Fernando Ramirez of Sports Illustrated while previewing his Week 12 opponent.

Has no weaknesses. Smart kid. Handles things well. Game-plan. Line of scrimmage. Fast, athletic, can extend plays, and hard to tackle. Takes hits and throws the ball and comes back and does it again.

Bill Belichick on Justin Herbert

I mean, Belichick said nothing but the truth.

So far despite not beginning the season as the starter in Los Angeles, Herbert has thrown for 3,015 yards, thrown 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66.9% of his passes and averaging 7.5 yards per attempt.

Herbert joins Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks to throw for 3,000 yards in his first ten NFL starts and seems destined to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also leads the NFL in PFF passer grade under pressure.

Justin Herbert passing grade:

⚡ Under Pressure: 71.5 (1st)

⚡ When Kept Clean: 72.4 (28th) pic.twitter.com/HPPaMoqere — PFF (@PFF) December 1, 2020

This isn't the first time the Patriots organization has reportedly been impressed by the Oregon product.

During the draft process, a rival general manager told NBC Sports' Peter King the Patriots 'love' Herbert.

Now this could be a smokescreen, but given how superbly Herbert has played in his rookie season is it surprising arguably the greatest coach in NFL history wanted to draft him? It shouldn't be.

But Herbert's not in New England, he's a Los Angeles Charger and he'll get a chance to show Belichick what he's missing out on by not trading up this Sunday when he hosts the Patriots at SoFi Stadium.