Bill Belichick says Jaguars haven’t requested to interview any of his assistants

As Jacksonville undertakes its second coaching search in as many seasons, a list of potential candidates is starting to form. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, two experienced candidates are already expected to interview for the job in former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Indianapolis Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell. The team is reportedly also interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and former Jaguars starting quarterback Byron Leftwich.

Another candidate that could potentially be on the radar is longtime Bill Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels. It wouldn’t be the first coaching gig for McDaniels, who spent two years as the coach of the Denver Broncos and is best known from that stretch for drafting quarterback Tim Tebow.

McDaniels was just 11-17 as a head coach, but he’s considered one of the better offensive minds in the game and has done a good job developing rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season. However, if the Jags are interested in McDaniels, they haven’t made that known to the New England Patriots.

According to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, Belichick said he hasn’t heard from either the Jaguars or Raiders wanting to interview any of his assistant coaches. The Jags are permitted to begin interviews this week as the result of a new NFL rule allowing teams to interview coaches up to two weeks before the end of the regular season.

There’s a lot up in the air right now, but for the time being, it doesn’t seem like McDaniels will be a top candidate for the job.