Bill Belichick says he’s impressed with this new LB’s ability to run Patriots defense

In a normal offseason for the New England Patriots, linebacker Raekwon McMillan might be a better-known free agency signing. He joined the Patriots on a one-year, veteran minimum deal, but he is the type of player that presents plenty of upside. Under coach Bill Belichick, McMillan seems like the type of player who can thrive.

But because the Patriots made so many splashes in free agency, McMillan hasn’t had a ceremonious arrival. He’s grinding under the radar with hopes of making the roster — but it seems like he’s going about it in the right way.

“Raekwon’s done a real good job. Been real impressed with his intelligence, his work ethic,” Belichick said Monday. “He’s locked in every day. He’s very — works extremely hard both on and off the field. Does a great job of trying to get it just the way that it’s supposed to be, the way that he’s been taught. (He) takes all that seriously and handles a lot of responsibility in there, both with the front and the coverage and a lot of times with the linebacker adjustments by formation.”

New England has emphasized work in the red zone during the early days of training camp, with most of the competitive drills taking place in that shortened space. It seems Belichick likes the increased degree of difficulty. But for players like McMillan, who are still leaning the Patriots system, the red zone can present a major challenge.

“In that area (the red zone), the importance of communication is heightened,” Belichick said. “It’s important everywhere, but it becomes even more stressful and difficult down there, because it happens so fast. Half a step there and it’s a touchdown.”

The fact that McMillan looks comfortable running the defense, including calling out pre-snap adjustments, bodes well for him as he tries to make the roster. He far from a lock to make the team, with a crowded group of versatile linebackers. But he should push returner Ja’Whaun Bentley, among others, for a roster spot.