Bill Belichick says he enjoys coaching the Patriots as much as ever

Much has been made about the possibility that Bill Belichick is down to his final weeks as head coach of the Patriots, but if Belichick is nearing the end, he says it's not a bitter end.

Asked today after the Patriots fell to 2-9 on the season whether he still enjoys coaching the team as much as he did in their glory days, Belichick answered, "Absolutely."

"Every week's a challenge and I'm excited about the challenge, the opportunity, and what we have to do to win each week. I'll keep working as hard as I can to help our team," Belichick said.

If the 71-year-old Belichick is still enjoying his job as much as ever, that may indicate that he's not going to retire after the season. Why walk away from a job you're still enjoying?

But Patriots owner Robert Kraft may decide that it's not up to Belichick. This is Belichick's worst team, and there aren't a lot of reasons to think the Patriots would get better if Belichick were to return in 2024. Belichick may soon be out of a job, whether he's enjoying his job or not.