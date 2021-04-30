Bill Belichick says ‘Cam’s our quarterback’ after drafting Mac Jones

Mac Jones falling to the New England Patriots at No. 15 was the best-case scenario for Bill Belichick and the coaching staff.

Jones was projected to be a No. 3 overall pick and the odds of him falling out the top 10 were extremely slim. The Alabama product won a National Championship last season and was deemed one of the most NFL-ready quarterbacks in this year’s draft. This leads to the question — will Jones start for the Patriots on Day 1 this season?

Cam Newton re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021 and Jarrett Stidham is still sitting on the depth chart currently. Newton had an underwhelming 2020 campaign, but it was largely due to the lack of talent and cohesion. Belichick was and is still a huge fan of Newton and as of Friday morning following the draft, he still views the 31-year-old as his quarterback.

“Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said. “Whatever time Jarrett (Stidham) or Mac are ready to challenge him and compete, we’ll see how that goes. Right now, for Mac, he’s got a lot of learning in front of him, and I know he’s very anxious to get going with it and get started.”

Belichick was asked how long Newton will be the team’s starter.

“I don’t know. Somebody will have to play better than he does,” he said.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns last season with only four interceptions, while completing 77.4 percent of his passes. The Patriots have one of the league’s best offensive lines, improved pass-catchers and an overall offensive unit that’d be beneficial for any quarterback who gets on the field.

Jones has the ability to make an impact immediately and earn the starting role, but as of now, Newton is the guy.

