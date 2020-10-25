Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pulled Cam Newton after he threw his third interception in Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers, but he’s not making a change when it comes to the starting lineup.

Belichick was asked if Jarrett Stidham‘s appearance in the fourth quarter of the loss was a preview of his move to the first team for the Patriots’ Week 8 game against the Bills. Belichick said that the change was designed to give Stidham some experience, but that Newton remains QB No. 1 in New England.

“Yeah. Absolutely. Just wanted to give Stid a little experience,” Belichick said in his postgame press conference.

Newton was 9-of-15 for 98 yards and three interceptions and he didn’t have a good game against the Broncos in Week 6 either. He’ll have to find a way to get better in the near future if the Patriots are going to continue down the same path offensively.

Bill Belichick says Cam Newton’s still the starter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk