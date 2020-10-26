Bill Belichick says Cam Newton is ‘absolutely’ the Patriots starting quarterback
Despite the Patriots 30-6 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, it appears that the quarterback position is going to remain the same. Following the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick indicated that Cam Newton would be the starter moving forward. Newton was replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter of the game. Yeah absolutely. Just wanted to give Stid a little experience here, Bill Belichick told reporters. Newton had the worst day of his young Patriots career, throwing for 98 yards and three interceptions