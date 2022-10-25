Bill Belichick says Bears 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' Patriots

Belichick says Bears 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bill Belichick surrendered at the feet of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday night.

The Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 in an overwhelmingly large win for Chicago. Justin Fields and the offense put up a season-high point total and the defense stumped the Patriots' offense completely.

The Patriots' head coach opened up his press conference by tipping his cap to the Bears.

"Obviously a poor performance tonight," Belichick said after the game. "I know we were badly outcoached, outplayed. Just didn't do anything well enough in the game to have a chance to win or deserve to win. Bears did a good job. Totally controlled the game in all three phases."

Eberflus and his coaching staff schemed perfectly from top to bottom.

Luke Getsy and the offense unmasked a totally new package with designed runs for Fields. In total, Fields ran the ball 14 times for 82 yards and one touchdown. They also rolled the pocket and set up perfect screen-plays to advance the ball.

On defense, Eberflus and Alan Williams made sure to scout for both quarterbacks – Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Zappe played most of the game, and the Bears' defense caused four turnovers between both signal callers.

The execution factor impressed pundits and outsiders around the nation as all NFL eyes were on the Monday night game.

In turn, the Bears regained their all-time NFL-leading franchise wins intact over the Green Bay Packers with 786 wins and kept Belichick from surpassing George Halas in all-time coaching wins.

An all-around great performance kept Belichick searching for answers after the game.

"We didn't have a lot of answers for anything," Belichick said. "We didn't play well in the kicking game. We didn't play well on defense. We didn't play well on offense. Obviously, we didn't coach well. So pick whatever you want to say it's the same about every phase of our game."

