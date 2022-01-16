Bill Belichick says it’s ‘accurate’ that he plans to coach Patriots in 2022

All fans and members of the New England Patriots’ organization can let out a huge sigh of relief.

In Bill Belichick’s end-of-season press conference, he indicated toward the fact that he will be coaching the team next season.

“I’d say that would be accurate,” Belichick said.

Belichick, who turns 70 in April, has one of the most accomplished coaching careers in NFL history and he doesn’t plan to slow down now. As a head coach — he has six Super Bowl titles, nine conference championships, 31 playoff wins (most in league history) and he’s only 38 wins (currently has 290) away from tying Don Shula for the most ever.

The Patriots are coming off a 47-17 beatdown from the Buffalo Bills in wild-card round of the playoffs and there are many weaknesses that need to be addressed. Fortunately, Mac Jones proved to be the right pick at quarterback as he led the team to a 10-7 record and to the playoffs in his rookie year.

On the bright side, the Patriots did finish the year with the No. 2 scoring defense and the offense was ranked No. 6 in scoring. There’s plenty of talent remaining with the team and there’s a lot of young players to build around.

If Belichick could pull off a similar offseason to 2021 — the Patriots will be in great shape heading into next year.

