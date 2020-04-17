What Bill Belichick said about Tom Brady shortly after the Patriots drafted him

On Bill Belichick's 48th birthday back in April of 2000, the New England Patriots were participating in the NFL Draft. The team took a number of players in the final rounds, but none turned out to be more important than Tom Brady.

The Patriots famously selected Brady 199th overall in the sixth round. And despite his lower-round draft status, he blossomed into the greatest quarterback in NFL history. To date, he has won six Super Bowls, taken home four Super Bowl MVP awards, and has been named the NFL MVP three times.

Belichick and the Patriots may not have seen Brady developing into this type of player when they drafted him. But at the time of the selection, Belichick spoke highly of Brady and his competitiveness during his time at Michigan.

"The value board at that point really clearly put him as the top value," Belichick said of Brady in a 2000 post-draft press conference, per Christopher Price of The Boston Globe. "Brady is a guy that has obviously played at a high level of competition in front of a lot of people and he's been in a lot of pressure situations. We felt that this year his decision-making was improved from his junior year after he took over for Brian Griese. He cut his interceptions down. He's a good, tough, competitive, smart quarterback that is a good value, and how he does and what he'll be able to do, we'll just put him out there with everybody else and let him compete and we'll see what happens."

Of course, what happened when Brady took the field was the start of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, as the Patriots dominated the AFC over the course of two decades, making it to nine Super Bowls and winning 17 AFC East titles.

And Brady was no small part of that success. His insertion into the starting lineup following Drew Bledsoe's injury in early 2001 sparked the team to its first title and from there, his star status only continued to grow. He's now widely considered the greatest player to play the game and should be a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Brady's story isn't over yet, however. The veteran quarterback will be entering his 21st season of play in 2020. But for the first time, he won't be wearing a Patriots uniform. Instead, he'll be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hoping that he can continue his winning ways to cement his legacy.

